Will the Steelers sign S Tyrann Mathieu?

The 2022 NFL offseason has been huge for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh’s front office took on the challenge of rebuilding the roster full speed and have had the most exciting and active offseason perhaps ever.

But there is one more signing the fans are clamoring for. With starting strong safety Terrell Edmunds still unsigned as an unrestricted free agent, fans want the Steelers to replace him in the lineup with Kansas City Chiefs free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu, paired with Minkah Fitzpatrick would form the best safety tandem in the AFC. Pittsburgh has spent a ton of salary cap on getting younger and more athletic on both sides of the ball and the addition of Mathieu with giving the Steelers not only a ballhawk in the secondary but a veteran leader.

Cast your vote below and let us know if you think the Steelers will sign Mathieu. If they don’t, it’s likely the Steelers will try to bring Edmunds back or look for a safety early in the 2022 NFL draft.

