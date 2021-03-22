Pittsburgh has added another wide receiver.

The Steelers announced they’ve signed Tyler Simmons to a one-year contract on Monday. Simmons spent time with the Texans last year, signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. But Houston cut him from its practice squad early on in the regular season.

Simmons caught 35 passes for 438 yards with three touchdowns and took 17 carries for 220 yards in four collegiate seasons at Georgia. He also averaged 15.9 yards per return on nine punts.

Steelers sign Tyler Simmons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk