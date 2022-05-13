The Steelers signed offensive lineman Trent Scott to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Scott originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling in 2018. He has played 53 games with 19 starts in his NFL career.

He spent two seasons with the Chargers and the past two with the Panthers.

Scott has started at three different spots on the offensive line — three at right guard, eight at right tackle and eight at left tackle.

The Steelers cut Malcolm Pridgeon to make room for Scott on the 90-player roster.

Pridgeon was undrafted out of Ohio State in 2019 and signed with the Texans. He failed to make the team, signed with the Browns’ practice squad and then opted out of the 2020 season after signing a future contract with Cleveland.

He spent time on the Steelers’ practice squad last year but has never played in a regular-season game.

Steelers sign Trent Scott, cut Malcolm Pridgeon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk