Steelers sign third-rounder Payton Wilson

The Steelers are up to five signed draft picks.

The team announced that they have signed third-round pick Payton Wilson to his four-year rookie deal. First-round tackle Troy Fautanu and second-round center Zach Frazier are the only remaining unsigned picks.

Wilson had 138 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, six passes defensed, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries for North Carolina State last season.

That production might have pushed Wilson higher in the draft if not for some injury questions. Wilson has no ACL in one of his knees after multiple tears and there was also some pre-draft concern about a shoulder operation that wasn't as successful as hoped. With his contract signed, Wilson can focus on showing that he can stay healthy at the professional level.