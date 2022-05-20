Steelers sign third-rounder DeMarvin Leal

The Steelers signed third-round choice DeMarvin Leal, the team announced Friday.

Leal, a defensive end out of Texas A&M, became the 84th overall choice earlier this month.

“Really like him as a football player,” defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “Really versatile. Plays multiple positions across the line. We think he has an opportunity to be a good player for us. He offers us some versatility. Has the frame to get a little bit bigger. He does some things pass rush wise, run game wise, that we really like and we value here.

“He has some flexibility. If you are playing base defense, you can look at him as an end. When you are playing your nickel defense you may look at him at a different position. That is all to be determined as we get moving.”

Leal started 12 games in 2021 and totaled 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss, leading the Aggies in both categories.

“I bring youth, confidence. I’m extremely disruptive, and I’m smart on the field,” Leal said. “I am intelligent when it comes to what I see, my instincts and following those, so I feel like that’s something to bring to the table.”

