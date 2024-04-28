Steelers sign Taysom Hill comparison, QB John Rhys Plumlee

The Pittsburgh Steelers historically go into offseason training with four quarterbacks, and they appear to have their fourth in UCF’s John Rhys Plumlee.

“Extremely fired up to be a part of Steeler Nation,” Plumlee posted to X after he got the call.

While Plumlee played quarterback in 2023, he also was a wide receiver at the collegiate level.

Here’s what NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Plumlee, who he compares to New Orleans Saints Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill.

Plumlee’s passing tape probably won’t be enough to get evaluators excited, but an outside-the-box evaluation creates more intrigue. He lacks size and the arm talent associated with playing quarterback in the NFL, but he has some ability in the pocket. He shines on designed runs and scrambles, where his speed and competitiveness allow him to score touchdowns and move the chains. Teams could choose to use him as a QB3 with gadget potential on short-yardage and red-zone snaps, but learning to run routes could expand his NFL versatility and allow creative play-callers to find a role for him.

