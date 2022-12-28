Steelers sign Tae Crowder off Giants’ practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed linebacker Tae Crowder off of the New York Giants’ practice squad. He will replace Marcus Allen, who recently landed on IR due to a biceps injury.

Crowder had re-signed to the Giants’ practice squad shortly after being waived last week. That came on the heels of the linebacker tweeting, “free me” and later apologizing to the team.

“I think that it was one of those things where it just didn’t work out with the expectation of execution and things just kept building up and building up. And you want to give a guy time to correct it, and we just didn’t have the time for him to correct it,” defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said of Crowder.

In 41 career games (31 starts) for the Giants, Crowder recorded 232 tackles (124 solo, nine for a loss), six QB hits, 2.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, and two interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire