The Steelers have added another player on the defensive side of the ball.

The team announced the signing of defensive end T.J. Carter on Friday afternoon. They also signed linebacker Jamir Jones earlier this week.

Carter signed with the Steelers after going undrafted out of Kentucky last year. He was released by the team and spent time with the Saints, but did not appear in any games. He had 26 tackles, six tackles for a loss, four quarterback hurries, and two sacks during his final college season.

The Steelers have not added any other defensive linemen this offseason, but they did re-sign Tyson Alualu and Chris Wormley.

Steelers sign T.J. Carter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk