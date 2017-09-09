Steelers sign Stephen Tuitt to six-year deal

Steelers defensive lineman Stephen Tuitt won’t be leaving Pittsburgh any time soon.

Tuitt, who had been entering the final season of his rookie contract, has signed a six-year contract extension.

“This is one of the best organizations to be a part of, especially for a guy like me,” said Tuitt. “I [came in] as a young guy, super raw. I have some great coaches who have helped me and I have seen my game pick up, my confidence level rise, my leadership ability rise. Being a part of an organization like this, I can see why a lot of great players come from here, a lot of Hall of Fame players come from here. I love the organization.”

The Steelers drafted Tuitt out of Notre Dame with a second-round pick in 2014. He started 14 games last season.