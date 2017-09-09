Steelers sign Stephen Tuitt to six-year deal

Michael David Smith

Steelers defensive lineman Stephen Tuitt won’t be leaving Pittsburgh any time soon.

Tuitt, who had been entering the final season of his rookie contract, has signed a six-year contract extension.

“This is one of the best organizations to be a part of, especially for a guy like me,” said Tuitt. “I [came in] as a young guy, super raw. I have some great coaches who have helped me and I have seen my game pick up, my confidence level rise, my leadership ability rise. Being a part of an organization like this, I can see why a lot of great players come from here, a lot of Hall of Fame players come from here. I love the organization.”

The Steelers drafted Tuitt out of Notre Dame with a second-round pick in 2014. He started 14 games last season.