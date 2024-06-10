Steelers sign second-round pick Zach Frazier

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed second-round pick Zach Frazier to his four-year contract on Monday, the team announced. Pittsburgh has now signed all of their draft picks heading into their mandatory minicamp. The team generally takes the longest to sign their second-round draft picks due to bonus and pay structure negotiations.

According to Over the Cap, Zach Frazier is expected to make $7.5 million throughout his contract, with a $2.3 million signing bonus. Frazier remains in competition with Nate Herbig for the starting center spot but is the favorite to win the job and start Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Frazier, 22, grew up just over an hour outside Pittsburgh in Fairmont, West Virginia. He played four seasons an hour and a half South in Morgantown, West Virginia, with the West Virginia Mountaineers, growing into a team captain and one of the leaders of their offense.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

