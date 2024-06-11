Steelers sign second-round pick C Zach Frazier

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed rookie second-round pick, center Zach Frazier. Inking Frazier finalizes the signings of all the players the Steelers selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

Frazier had a stellar career at the University of West Virginia. The Steelers went into the offseason with Mason Cole returning at center but quickly released him at the start of free agency to save salary cap space and move forward at the position. Cole struggled mightily in 2023 which hurt the entire offensive line. Frazier brings a toughness to the position it has been lacking since the retirement of Maurkice Pouncey.

Frazier will join fellow rookie Troy Fautanu on the offensive line. Pittsburgh drafted the former Washington offensive tackle in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Like Frazier being projected to start at center, Fautanu should start at right tackle allowing Broderick Jones to move to the left side.

