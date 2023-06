Pittsburgh has gotten another one of its draft picks under contract. The Steelers signed second-round selection Keeanu Benton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Benton, a defensive tackle out of Wisconsin, was the N0. 49 overall pick in the second round. Per Rapoport, Benton is the first 49th overall pick to ever have guaranteed [more]

Steelers sign second-round pick Keeanu Benton originally appeared on NBC Sports