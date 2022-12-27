Steelers sign S Scott Nelson to practice squad

To help add some depth in the defensive backfield, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed free-agent safety Scott Nelson to the practice squad. This is per NFL writer Eric Edholm.

Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a pair of injuries at safety with Terrell Edmunds and Tre Norwood both dealing with hamstring injuries. Last week Elijah Riley was called up from the practice squad and called into action when Norwood went down early against the Las Vegas Raiders. The addition of Nelson puts another safety back on the practice squad.

Nelson came into the NFL in 2022 as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks. Nelson was a highly-productive college safety who could be a sleeper addition at the end of the season.

Steelers are signing S Scott Nelson to their practice squad, a source tells me — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) December 27, 2022

