Steelers re-sign safety Karl Joseph to 1-year contract

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had re-signed safety Karl Joseph to a one-year contract. Joseph, a former first-round pick, joined the team last season.

During the 2021 season, Joseph was only active for two games and only ended up playing 1.5 percent of the defensive snaps. Nevertheless, Joseph could see a significant increase in reps this season given the Steelers situation at safety.

As of now, Pittsburgh has not signed free-agent safety Tyran Mathieu and in-house free agent Terrell Edmunds is still out testing the market. Joseph is a former first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2016. Joseph has 49 career starts and 305 tackles and five career interceptions.

We have signed LB Genard Avery & S Karl Joseph to one-year contracts. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 31, 2022

