The Steelers have a new return man.

Gunner Olszewski has agreed to a two-year, $4.2 million deal with the Steelers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Olszewski has handled both punt returns and kickoff returns for the Patriots the last two years and will likely do the same for the Steelers this year. In 2020 Olszewski was chosen as an All-Pro and led the NFL with both 346 punt return yards and a 17.3-yard average. But in 2021 he didn’t play as well, and the Patriots decided not to tender him as a restricted free agent.

The Steelers may also use Olszewski as a wide receiver, a position where he got a little bit of playing time for the Patriots in the last few years.

Steelers sign returner Gunner Olszewski originally appeared on Pro Football Talk