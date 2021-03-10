Steelers sign restricted free agent Ray-Ray McCloud

The #Steelers have agreed to terms with WR/return man Ray-Ray McCloud on a one-year deal, source said. McCloud played in every game last season, starting two, and now stays in Pittsburgh. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2021

Per a source of NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with wide receiver/return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud.

The Steelers signed McCloud after the Carolina Panthers released him on his birthday, Oct. 15, 2019.

McCloud took over punt returns from wide receiver Dionte Johnson when he struggled to maintain control of the ball. Ray-Ray ended the season with 298 yards in punt returns and 646 in kick returns. Though close to taking one to the house, his longest was 57 yards (punt returns) and 49 yards (kick returns).

Though a small sample size, McCloud shouldn’t be discounted as a depth receiver. He contributed 77 yards on 20 receptions and three first downs for a 91 percent catch rate. He also added four rushing attempts for 65 yards and a first down.

Steelers Wire ranked McCloud second among 2021 restricted free agents. The speediness he showcases on returns and his ability as a weapon on offense are talents Pittsburgh needs.

The Steelers are still an estimated $5 million over the $185.5 million salary cap as of Wednesday. After the McCloud signing, 20 pending free agents remain for the new league year on March 17.

List