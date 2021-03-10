Steelers sign restricted free agent Ray-Ray McCloud

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Allison Koehler
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Per a source of NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with wide receiver/return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud.

The Steelers signed McCloud after the Carolina Panthers released him on his birthday, Oct. 15, 2019.

McCloud took over punt returns from wide receiver Dionte Johnson when he struggled to maintain control of the ball. Ray-Ray ended the season with 298 yards in punt returns and 646 in kick returns. Though close to taking one to the house, his longest was 57 yards (punt returns) and 49 yards (kick returns).

Though a small sample size, McCloud shouldn’t be discounted as a depth receiver. He contributed 77 yards on 20 receptions and three first downs for a 91 percent catch rate. He also added four rushing attempts for 65 yards and a first down.

Steelers Wire ranked McCloud second among 2021 restricted free agents. The speediness he showcases on returns and his ability as a weapon on offense are talents Pittsburgh needs.

The Steelers are still an estimated $5 million over the $185.5 million salary cap as of Wednesday. After the McCloud signing, 20 pending free agents remain for the new league year on March 17.

List

3 sneaky free-agent signings the Steelers could pull off

Recommended Stories

  • Steelers re-sign Marcus Allen

    The Steelers moved Marcus Allen from safety to linebacker during the 2020 season and he’ll be back for more work on their defense in 2021. Allen was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, but the Steelers announced on Tuesday that he has re-signed with the team. It is a one-year deal for Allen. [more]

  • Dak Prescott says he is a Cowboy forever in video pop

    The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have a long-term deal and the quarterback is excited about it

  • Baltimore Ravens receive two compensatory picks for the 2021 NFL Draft

    The NFL awarded the Baltimore Ravens two compensatory picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers are awarded an additional selection in the 2021 NFL draft

    The Steelers were awarded a fourth-round compensatory pick in the upcoming draft.

  • Tanner Vallejo re-signs with Cardinals

    Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo will not leave in free agency. Vallejo, who would have become a free agent next week, instead signed a two-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 26-year-old Vallejo was originally a sixth-round pick of the Bills and has bounced around the league with several stops, but he has [more]

  • Dolphins cut Kyle Van Noy

    It’s official: The Dolphins have released linebacker Kyle Van Noy. The move has been expected for the last week, although the Dolphins were hesitating to make the move official because they wanted to see if they could trade Van Noy. Apparently there were no takers in the trade market. Van Noy is a fine player, [more]

  • Saints no longer rank worst in the NFL in 2021 salary cap space

    The New Orleans Saints are no longer ranked last in the NFL in 2021 salary cap space, with the Los Angeles Rams in a tighter spot.

  • Steelers reinforce linebacker depth with Marcus Allen contract

    The Steelers announced on Tuesday that they have tendered exclusive rights free agent linebacker, Marcus Allen.

  • Steelers restructure contract of FB Derek Watt

    In a move to free up cap space, the Pittsburgh Steelers restructured the contract of fullback Derek Watt.

  • Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, and La’El Collins restructure contracts with Cowboys

    The Cowboys had three offensive linemen with cap hits north of $12 million for the 2020 season, but they moved to lower those hits and open cap space to use in other spots. Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the Cowboys have restructured the contracts of left tackle Tyron Smith, right guard Zack Martin, and [more]

  • Patriots free-agent wish list: Which positions should be a priority?

    Tom E. Curran breaks down the New England Patriots free-agent wish list he and Phil Perry put together on a recent episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

  • Report: Steelers inform Bud Dupree they are not tagging him again

    No one expected the Steelers to use the franchise tag on Bud Dupree, and they won’t. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Steelers informed their star linebacker they will not franchise him a second consecutive year. That means Dupree is headed to free agency next week. General Manager Kevin Colbert said recently he did not [more]

  • Report: Saints clearing cap space with flurry of moves

    The New Orleans Saints released wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and reportedly restructured the contracts of offensive lineman Andrus Peat and safety Malcolm Jenkins on Wednesday, clearing nearly $16 million in cap space. The Saints are also expected to release linebacker Kwon Alexander in the coming days, a move that would clear another $13 million in cap space. Sanders, who turns 34 on March 17, would have counted $10.5 million against the salary cap in 2021.

  • PSG fans unveil banner attacking Shakira in Paris before Barcelona matchup

    Shakira fans rushed to Twitter with #RespectShakira to defend her after a banner essentially calling her a prostitute surfaced in Paris on Sunday.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • Meyers Leonard to stay away from Heat amid investigation into slur

    Center Meyers Leonard will stay away from the Miami Heat indefinitely as the team and the NBA investigate his use of an anti-Semitic slur during a video-game livestream on Tuesday. Leonard issued a public apology as the Heat and the NBA both condemned his earlier comments. Video clips circulated on social media showed Leonard uttering an offensive term while streaming a game of Call of Duty on Twitch.

  • Reports: Bucs reach 2-year, $25M extension with LB Lavonte David

    Bruce Arians wasn't going to let longtime team captain Lavonte David leave Tampa.

  • NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team from most interesting to least interesting in free agency

    You can rebuild quickly in the NFL, and the Jaguars have the tools to make it happen.

  • NFL compensatory picks: Patriots earn highest one in 2021, thanks to losing Tom Brady

    All 32 compensatory picks were announced for the 2021 NFL draft, and the Patriots, Cowboys and a few other teams picked up some more draft ammo.