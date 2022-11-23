Steelers sign RB Master Teague, WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to PS

The Pittsburgh Steelers make a few practice squad roster adjustments on Wednesday. The team released defensive lineman Renell Wren and added wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley and running back Mater Teague.

Teague spent much of training camp and the preseason with the Steelers. the former Ohio State back could be the player who ends up on the active roster on Monday against the Indianapolis Colts if Jaylen Warren isn’t back from his hamstring injury.

Bradley has been in the league since 2020 when he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana. He has spent time with the Cleveland Browns and could provide depth at the position.

#Steelers are bringing back RB Master Teague, who was with them in the preseason. They're also signing WR Ja'Marcus Bradley. Both going to the practice squad. DL Renell Wren was released. Bringing in a RB is something to keep an eye on with hamstring injury to Jaylen Warren. — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) November 23, 2022

List

Steelers bring in a mix of free agents for workouts and visits

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire