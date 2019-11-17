Steelers sign RB Kerrith Whyte, Jr. from Bears' practice squad

With the exception of running back David Montgomery, the Bears' 2019 rookie class has been an utter disaster.

That disaster was made a little bit worse on Saturday when the Pittsburgh Steelers signed seventh-round pick Kerrith Whyte Jr. off the Bears' practice squad. Whyte, who played second fiddle to Devin Singletary as a collegiate running back at FAU, had a strong preseason in his effort to make the final roster. Ultimately, those efforts fell short, but he impressed enough to earn a spot on the Bears' practice squad, where he's been stashed all season.

Whyte was part of a draft class that included Montgomery (third round), wide receiver Riley Ridley (fourth round), cornerback Duke Shelley (sixth round), Whyte (seventh round) and defensive back Stephen Denmark (seventh round).

Not much can be expected from a rookie class that's without a first or second-round pick, but it's surprising that Ridley and Shelley haven't contributed more than they have. Ridley has yet to record a snap this season.

The Bears' decision to waive running back Mike Davis last week leaves the team with Montgomery, Tarik Cohen and Ryan Nall on the depth chart.

