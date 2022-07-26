Steelers sign RB Jeremy McNichols

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed free-agent running back Jeremy McNichols. To make move on the 90-man roster, the Steelers have released running back Trey Edmunds.

McNichols was originally a fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2017. He has spent time on multiple NFL rosters including the 49ers, Colts, Titans, Bears, Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.

In two seasons with the Titans, McNichols rushed the ball 88 times for 360 rushing yards. McNichols also caught 40 passes for 295 receiving yards.

The Steelers backup running back situation is pretty thin so I won’t be shocked if McNichols is in the fold to be the primary backup to Najee Harris.

List