Steelers sign RB Alfonzo Graham to 3-year contract

According to his agent Tim Moorehead, the Pittsburgh Steelers and rookie running back Alfonzo Graham have agreed to terms on a three-year contract.

Graham was one of the players who attended the Steelers rookie minicamp over the weekend. Graham is a well-traveled college running back who settled in the past two seasons at Morgan State. He’s small and not an every-down back but does have the quickness and speed to compete for a roster spot. This is especially true if he can earn his keep in the return game.

Pittsburgh is set at running back with Najee Harris and Jayeln Warren. But it makes sense the team would search for a player to not only replace free agent Benny Snell Jr. but to also add some punch as a returner as well.

Alfonzo Graham (RB) has come terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a 3 year Undrafted Free Agent contract. #alfonzograham #steelers #nfl pic.twitter.com/OZUqNiGpZ9 — Tim Moorehead (@TimMooreheadEsq) May 14, 2023

More 2023 Steelers offseason!

