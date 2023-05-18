Steelers sign QB Mitch Trubisky to 2-year contract extension

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan was on the Pat McAfee show on Thursday and said the team is finalizing a two-year contract extension for quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

According to Ian Rapoport, the two-year extension will lower Trubisky’s cap number for 2023 and lock in the team’s backup quarterback. The Steelers also announced they had signed former Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph back to the team this week.

Details: It’s a 2-year extension for Mitch Trubisky that also lowers the QB’s cap number for the 2023 season (previously $10M). The two sides have agreed, as Omar Khan said on @PatMcAfeeShow. https://t.co/LdE6gNvY3J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2023

