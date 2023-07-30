Steelers to sign Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander

The Steelers are signing linebacker Kwon Alexander pending a physical, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Kwon Alexander, 28, is an eight-year veteran that has played with four teams, most recently the New York Jets in 2022.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pounder was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of LSU and started as a 21-year-old rookie for the Bucs. Alexander led the NFL with 108 solo tackles in 2016 and made his first and only Pro Bowl in 2017.

Injuries slowed him down after that, with a torn ACL costing him most of the 2018 season. After signing a four-year, $54 million free agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, a torn pectoral muscle ended that season early.

