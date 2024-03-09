Steelers sign NT Breiden Fehoko to a one-year contract

The Steelers signed nose tackle Breiden Fehoko to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Fehoko joined the Steelers as a free agent a year ago. He started the season on the team's practice squad but was promoted to the 53-player roster on Sept. 20.

The Steelers later released Fehoko from the active roster and signed back to the practice squad.

He did not see any action in the regular season.

Fehoko spent the previous three seasons (2020-22) with the Chargers after signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft.

Fehoko has played in 19 career games, starting four.

The Steelers also announced the release of cornerback Patrick Peterson and receiver Allen Robinson II today.

Peterson, who signed with the Steelers in free agency in 2023, appeared in all 17 games, starting 16. He recorded 42 tackles, 11 passes defensed and two interceptions.

The Steelers acquired Robinson in a trade with the Rams in the 2023 offseason. He played all 17 games in 2023, finishing with 34 receptions for 280 yards.