Steelers sign Najee Harris

Running back Najee Harris has signed his first NFL contract.

The Steelers announced that the first-round pick agreed to his deal on Tuesday. It’s a four-year pact with a team option for a fifth season.

Harris was the first running back taken in this year’s draft and many draft pundits linked him with the Steelers well ahead of the start of the first round last month.

Harris ran for 3,843 yards over four years at Alabama and capped his time with the Crimson Tide by running 251 times for 1,466 yards and 26 touchdowns. He added 43 catches for 425 yards and four touchdowns and hinted that the Steelers have plans for him as a receiver as a rookie.

