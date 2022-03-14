  • Oops!
Steelers reportedly sign Mitchell Trubisky to be Ben Roethlisberger's replacement

Chris Cwik
·3 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. The team reportedly signed former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal Monday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Trubisky, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bears, spent 2021 backing up Josh Allen on the Buffalo Bills.

Trubisky confirmed the move, saying he is "beyond excited and blessed" to join the Steelers.

Trubisky — who was selected by the Bears with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft — got off to a promising start in Chicago. He threw 24 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in his first season as the team's starter, making his first and only Pro Bowl appearance.

Trubisky didn't show much growth following that season. He threw just 17 touchdowns in 2019 and was benched for Nick Foles in 2020. Trubisky left the Bears as a free agent following the 2020 season and joined the Bills on a one-year deal. He threw 8 passes with Buffalo last season.

Mitchell Trubisky looking to put Chicago struggles in the past

Trubisky's tenure in Chicago ended poorly, but his star rose during his one season in Buffalo. Trubisky received positive marks from Bills coaches and front-office members, who expected Trubisky would get a better opportunity with another team in 2022.

In addition to that, Trubisky's tenure with the Bears looks better with time. Reports emerged following Matt Nagy's firing suggesting he was hard on Trubisky, and unwilling to adapt his coaching plans to Trubisky's strengths. Trubisky was reportedly well liked in the locker room and worked hard, prompting one team source to tell The Athletic that Trubisky was, "really, really got screwed" in Chicago.

None of that guarantees Trubisky will turn into a star in Pittsburgh. It's possible he looks like the same guy who got benched in 2020. But there's some hope Trubisky improved in his year away from Chicago and that his struggles with the Bears weren't solely his fault.

He is, at the very least, an intriguing short-term starter. At best, Trubisky rediscovers some of the skills that made him the No. 2 overall pick and this is the start of a productive second act of his NFL career.

Mitchell Trubisky with the Bills.
Mitchell Trubisky will get another chance to start in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

