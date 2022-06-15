Steelers sign S Minkah Fitzpatrick to massive new contract

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a new five-year contract.

Minkah’s new contract is worth $84.22 million over five years with $36 million of that guaranteed. This makes Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

The Steelers made a trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire Fitzpatrick early in the 2019 season. Since then Fitzpatrick has established himself as one of the top all-around defensive backs in the league. Fitzpatrick was named an All-Pro in 2019 and 2020. Fitzpatrick was still playing on his rookie contract and has more than earned to be compensated among the very best in the league.

