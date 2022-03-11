Steelers re-sign Miles Killebrew

The Steelers won’t let safety Miles Killebrew go this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Killebrew has agreed to a new deal with the team. It is a two-year pact worth $4 million for Killebrew.

Killebrew entered the league as a Lions fourth-round pick in 2016 and signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last offseason. He played in every game for the Steelers last season and was a core special teamer while seeing just 44 defensive snaps.

Killebrew had 13 regular season tackles and three playoff tackles in that role. He has 118 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble return for a touchdown over his entire NFL career.

