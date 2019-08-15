Steelers sign Micky Crum, Christian Kuntz

The Steelers wrap up their training camp on Thursday and they marked the occasion by making a series of roster moves.

The team announced the signings of tight end Micky Crum and linebacker Christian Kuntz. Linebacker JT Jones and cornerback Jermaine Ponder were dropped from the 90-man roster in corresponding moves.

Crum took part in the 49ers’ rookie minicamp after going undrafted out of Louisville earlier this year. He caught 22 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown during his final collegiate season.

Kuntz is a Pittsburgh native who played his college ball in town at Duquesne. He has spent time with the Patriots, Broncos and Jaguars over the last three years without seeing any regular season action.