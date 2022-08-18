Steelers sign Max Borghi

Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Max Borghi
    American football player (born 2000)
  • Damarea Crockett
    Damarea Crockett
    American football running back
  • Master Teague
    American football running back

The Steelers announced a pair of roster moves involving running backs on Thursday.

The team has signed Max Borghi to their 85-man roster. Master Teague III has been waived with an injury designation, so he will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.

Borghi signed with the Broncos early this month after Damarea Crockett tore his ACL, but he was cut as the team dropped to 85 players on Tuesday. He ran four times for 10 yards and lost a yard on a completion in the team’s first preseason game.

Teague was undrafted out of Ohio State this year. He had six carries for 31 yards against the Seahawks last week.

Steelers sign Max Borghi originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

