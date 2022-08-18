Steelers sign Max Borghi

The Steelers announced a pair of roster moves involving running backs on Thursday.

The team has signed Max Borghi to their 85-man roster. Master Teague III has been waived with an injury designation, so he will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.

Borghi signed with the Broncos early this month after Damarea Crockett tore his ACL, but he was cut as the team dropped to 85 players on Tuesday. He ran four times for 10 yards and lost a yard on a completion in the team’s first preseason game.

Teague was undrafted out of Ohio State this year. He had six carries for 31 yards against the Seahawks last week.

