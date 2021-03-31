Steelers will sign Mathew Sexton

The Steelers had personnel at Michigan State’s Pro Day last week to evaluate draft prospects and they came back with a player who the team is adding to the roster immediately.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Steelers are signing wide receiver Mathew Sexton.

Sexton went undrafted out of Eastern Michigan in 2020 and reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in the low 4.3-second range. Pelissero adds that the Bills and Patriots also worked out Sexton.

He had 100 catches for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns while in college. He took part in The Spring League last year and was used as a kick returner in addition to playing wideout.

