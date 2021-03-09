The Steelers moved Marcus Allen from safety to linebacker during the 2020 season and he’ll be back for more work on their defense in 2021.

Allen was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, but the Steelers announced on Tuesday that he has re-signed with the team. It is a one-year deal for Allen.

Allen had been a safety and appeared in three games for the Steelers in 2018 and 2019. He played in 14 games last season and saw action on 206 defensive snaps.

He had 30 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.

The Steelers have also re-signed center J.C. Hassenauer, which leaves linebacker Robert Spillane as their only unsigned exclusive rights free agent.

Steelers re-sign Marcus Allen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk