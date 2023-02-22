Steelers sign LS Christian Kuntz to 1-year contract

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced their first free-agent signing of the offseason. The team posted on Twitter they had signed exclusive rights free agent long snapper Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract. The contract will pay Kuntz $940,000 in 2023.

2023 will mark Kuntz’s third season as the team’s long snapper. Kuntz has been very consistent throughout his career and while this signing was something of a foregone conclusion, you cannot undervalue how important it is to keep one of the three stars of the kicking game.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the signing of Kuntz and who will be the next free agent the Steelers sign.

We have signed LS Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 22, 2023

More 2023 Steelers offseason!

Aaron Curry replacing Jerry Olsavsky on Steelers staff 3 takeaways from the Steelers hiring of Aaron Curry NFL franchise tag values for all positions

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire