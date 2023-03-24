Steelers sign Le’Raven Clark

The Steelers have added some depth for their offensive line.

Pittsburgh signed Le'Raven Clark, according to the transaction wire.

Clark spent last season with the Titans, appearing in 13 games with two starts. He played 114 offensive snaps and 44 special teams snaps.

Clark was a Colts third-round pick in 2016 and spent his first five seasons with the club. He then spent 2021 with the Eagles, appearing in four games with one start.

