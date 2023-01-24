Steelers sign LB Quincy Roche to futures contract

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed outside linebacker Quincy Roche to a futures contract. The Steelers drafted Roche in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

The Steelers waived Roche on the final day of cuts in 2021. Roche was claimed off waivers by the New York Giants and spent the last two seasons on and off of the Giants practice squad and active roster. In his two seasons, Roche has 2.5 sacks.

Roche showed some skills in the preseason with Pittsburgh and looked like he might make the team. His time with the Giants was limited but when he made his way to the field, his abilities as a pass rusher showed.

We have signed LB Quincy Roche to a Reserve/Future contract. @BordasLaw https://t.co/MOc7DGoT6p — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 24, 2023

List

6 highest graded Steelers from the 2022 season

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire