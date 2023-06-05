Should the Steelers re-sign LB Myles Jack?

This offseason has proven fruitful for the Pittsburgh Steelers on multiple levels. One positional unit the Steelers completely rebuilt was inside linebacker. But even after all the changes, inside linebacker is still a concern.

Pittsburgh has shown interest in free agent Kwon Alexander which tells us they aren’t sold on newcomers Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts either. But instead of Alexander, what if the Steelers just bring back the best inside linebacker from the roster last season? Myles Jack.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jack led the Steelers in tackles in 2022 with 108 total stops. By comparison, Jack had more tackles and essentially graded out equally to new Steelers linebacker Roberts.

One big roadblock to the Steelers bringing Jack back would be the staff owning the fact they added two free agents to replace a guy who ended up not being a better option. But with Roberts limitations and Holcomb still on the mend from a foot injury, Jack could be the perfect addition.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire