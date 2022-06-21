Veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi is a Steeler.

After visiting Pittsburgh today, Ogunjobi has signed a one-year contract with the Steelers, the team announced.

This is the second time Ogunjobi has agreed to a free agent contract this offseason: He and the Bears agreed to a deal early in free agency, but he failed his physical with a foot injury stemming from last season, and never signed with the Bears. The Steelers are apparently satisfied that Ogunjob’s foot is good to go.

Ogunjobi started 16 games for the Bengals last year, but the foot injury in the wild card round knocked him out for the rest of the postseason.

The Steelers lost Stephon Tuitt to retirement, and Ogunjobi could take Tuitt’s place on their defensive line.

Steelers sign Larry Ogunjobi originally appeared on Pro Football Talk