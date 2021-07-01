The Steelers are bringing a second kicker to training camp.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Steelers are planning to sign kicker Sam Sloman, pending a physical.

A 2020 seventh-round pick of the Rams, Sloman won their kicking job in training camp. The Rams cut Sloman after seven games in which he got off to a shaky start.

Sloman was then signed by the Titans and kicked the game-winning field goal in their victory to clinch the AFC South title, but he was released in January.

Chris Boswell, the Steelers’ incumbent kicker, is coming off a solid season and will be the favorite to win the kicking job, but Sloman will be there to push him.

Steelers to sign kicker Sam Sloman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk