Safety Karl Joseph will be back with the Steelers in 2022.

The Steelers announced on Thursday that Joseph has agreed to re-sign with the team. Joseph signed to their practice squad last September and made two appearances during the regular season. He was credited with two tackles.

Joseph landed with the Steelers after a return to the Raiders ended with his release in late August. Joseph was a 2019 first-round pick by the AFC West club and spent his first four years with the team before moving on to the Browns for the 2020 season.

Joseph has 305 tackles, five interceptions, three sacks, a forced fumble, and five fumble recoveries over his entire career.

Steelers re-sign Karl Joseph originally appeared on Pro Football Talk