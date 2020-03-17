Steelers re-sign Kameron Canaday to two-year deal

The Steelers have their long snapper back in the fold.

They have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Kameron Canaday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Canaday, 27, has spent the past three seasons with the Steelers.

He has seen action in all 48 games since signing with Pittsburgh during the 2017 offseason.

Canaday began his career with the Cardinals in 2016. He long snapped for Arizona for three games that season.

