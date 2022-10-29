Steelers sign K Nick Sciba to replace Chris Boswell vs Eagles

With the news that Pittsburgh Steelers will be without kicker Chris Boswell, the team had to move quickly and find a replacement. According to ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor, the Steelers have signed back rookie kicker Nick Sciba and he will be the starting kicker this week. Boswell is dealing with a groin injury.

Sciba was with the Steelers during training camp and the preseason. In preseason play, Sciba was perfect on three extra-point tries and two field goal attempts.

During his time at Wake Forest, Sciba went 193-for-193 on extra points in four seasons. He was also 80-for-89 on field goal tries during that time.

