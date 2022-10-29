Steelers sign K Nick Sciba to replace Chris Boswell vs Eagles

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

With the news that Pittsburgh Steelers will be without kicker Chris Boswell, the team had to move quickly and find a replacement. According to ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor, the Steelers have signed back rookie kicker Nick Sciba and he will be the starting kicker this week. Boswell is dealing with a groin injury.

Sciba was with the Steelers during training camp and the preseason. In preseason play, Sciba was perfect on three extra-point tries and two field goal attempts.

During his time at Wake Forest, Sciba went 193-for-193 on extra points in four seasons. He was also 80-for-89 on field goal tries during that time.

