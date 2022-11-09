Steelers sign K Matthew Wright from Chiefs practice squad

Just when you thought Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was fully healthy, there might be a change of plans. On Tuesday the Steelers released Nick Sciba, which we thought meant Boswell’s groin injury was a thing of the past.

But just one day later, the Steelers signed Matthew Wright from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad and added him to the 53-man roster. Signing Wright from the Chiefs PS means he must remain on the Pittsburgh roster for three weeks. This doesn’t bode well for the severity of Boswell’s injury.

This will be Wright’s third stint with the Steelers. Pittsburgh originally signed Wright as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and lasted until final cuts. The Steelers re-signed Wright in November 2020. He was elevated from the practice squad for three games at the end of the season and hit all four of his field-goal tries as well as seven extra points.

