Steelers to sign K Matthew Wright from Chiefs practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs no longer have a backup kicker on the practice squad.

Matthew Wright, who filled in for Harrison Butker in Week 4 and Week 5 this season, has been poached from the Chiefs’ practice squad by the Pittsburgh Steelers per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Signing Wright to the 53-man roster from Kansas City’s practice squad means that he’ll be required to spend three weeks on the roster in Pittsburgh, where he’ll fill in for Steelers K Chris Boswell as he deals with a groin injury.

The #Steelers signed K Matthew Wright to the 53-man roster from the #Chiefs practice squad, meaning he has to be on the roster for 3 games. Not a good sign for Chris Boswell, who is dealing with a groin injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2022

Wright was nearly perfect on all of his kicks with the Chiefs, going 8-for-8 on extra points and 3-for-4 on field goals through two games.

There was some question about whether Harrison Butker might still be dealing with an injury in Week 9 after he missed an extra point and a field goal in the overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. That’s unlikely to be the case, but if there is another injury at the kicker position, they’ll have to seek out another backup for the next three weeks.

This move will leave one free space on the 16-man practice squad for Kansas City to fill.

