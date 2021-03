Associated Press

Leonard Williams got everything he wanted in a three-year, $63 million contract with the New York Giants before the start of free agency. The 26-year-old, twice-franchised defensive lineman got money, stability, the chance to play in the same defensive system that led to a career year and to be with a team and staff that had faith in him after a shaky start to his career with the Jets. “I don’t feel the need to have to change or anything like that,” Williams said Thursday after signing his new contract at the team headquarters in East Rutherford, New Jersey.