The Steelers didn’t tender safety Jordan Dangerfield as a restricted free agent before the new league year got underway on Wednesday, but he won’t be moving on to another team.

The Steelers announced on Friday that they have re-signed Dangerfield. It’s a one-year deal for the 29-year-old.

Dangerfield has been a core member of the Steelers special teams units over the last three seasons while playing 205 snaps on defense.

“Everybody wants to be a starter on offense or defense and that is still my dream, to be a starter,” Dangerfield said, via the team’s website. “But I like my role. I think they know what I can do here. You are a starter on special teams. There is sometimes more pressure because you aren’t getting 60 snaps, you are only getting maybe 20 a game. You have to be perfect on each of those plays.”

Dangerfield has 36 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during his time in Pittsburgh.

Steelers re-sign Jordan Dangerfield originally appeared on Pro Football Talk