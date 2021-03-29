The Steelers have re-signed punter Jordan Berry to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday.

Berry has been with the club since 2015 after going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky. Last season, he appeared in 11 games and averaged 45.8 yards on 57 punts. His net average was 40.5 yards.

In six seasons with Pittsburgh’s, Berry’s averaged 44.4 yards per punt and carries a net average of 39.9 yards. He’s also dropped 154 punts inside the 20-yard line with just 18 touchbacks.

Steelers re-sign Jordan Berry originally appeared on Pro Football Talk