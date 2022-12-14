Steelers sign Jonathan Marshall, put Chris Wormley on IR

The Steelers lost defensive lineman Chris Wormley for the rest of the season to a torn ACL and they announced a move to replace him on their roster Tuesday.

They have signed defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall off of the Jets’ practice squad to their 53-man roster. Wormley went on injured reserve in the corresponding move.

Marshall was a sixth-round pick of the Jets in 2021. He played in four games for the team during his rookie season and recorded two tackles and one quarterback hit. He signed back to the team’s practice squad after being cut this summer.

Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Tyson Alualu, Montravius Adams, Demarvin Leal, and Isaiahh Loudermilk are the other defensive linemen in Pittsburgh.

