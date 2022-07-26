The Steelers have made a move to bolster some backfield depth.

Pittsburgh announced on Tuesday that the team has signed running back Jeremy McNichols.

McNichols has bounced around a lot since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2017. But he spent 2020 and 2021 with the Titans. He appeared in all 16 games in 2020, rushing for 204 yards and a touchdown along with making 12 receptions for 55 yards. With Derrick Henry injured for much of last season, McNichols finished the year with 396 yards from scrimmage — 156 rushing, 240 receiving — with one receiving touchdown.

McNichols may compete to back up last year’s first-round pick Najee Harris. Pittsburgh also has Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren, and Mataeo Durant on its roster at running back.

The Steelers released veteran back Trey Edmunds as a corresponding roster move to bring on McNichols.

Steelers sign Jeremy McNichols, release Trey Edmunds originally appeared on Pro Football Talk