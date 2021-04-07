The Steelers announced Wednesday afternoon that they’ve signed linebacker Jamir Jones to a one-year deal.

Jones entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Texans. But Houston cut him before the regular season began. He played his college ball at Notre Dame, where he recorded 4.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles as a senior in 2019.

Jones’ brother, Jarron, is an offensive lineman with the Steelers.

Steelers sign Jamir Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk