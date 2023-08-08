Steelers sign S Jalen Elliott

The Steelers have added some depth to their secondary.

Pittsburgh signed safety Jalen Elliott, the team announced on Tuesday.

Elliott entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Lions. While he didn't appear in a game in 2020, he stuck with Detroit and played eight games in 2021. He recorded 12 total tackles while playing 92 defensive snaps and 140 special teams snaps.

Elliott has since spent time with the Patriots and Raiders.

As a corresponding roster move, the Steelers waived receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley with an injury designation.