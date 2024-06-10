Steelers sign head coach Tomlin to three-year extension

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has signed a three-year contract extension to remain in the post with the NFL club through the 2027 season (Joe Sargent)

Mike Tomlin has signed a three-year contract extension to remain as head coach of the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers, a deal keeping him with the team through the 2027 campaign.

The 52-year-old American, who guided the Steelers to a Super Bowl triumph in the 2008 season, took over in 2007 and has compiled a 173-100, with two drawn record.

He's the longest-tenured active NFL coach with one club.

"Mike Tomlin's leadership and commitment to the Steelers have been pivotal to our success during his first 17 years as head coach," said Steelers president Art Rooney II.

"Extending his contract for three more years reflects our confidence in his ability to guide the team back to winning playoff games and championships, while continuing our tradition of success."

The Steelers have never had a losing season in Tomlin's tenure, settling for 8-8 records three times, most recently in 2019. He's the only NFL head coach to start his career with such a streak without a losing campaign.

But the Steelers have not won a playoff game since the 2016 season, missing the playoffs three times and losing in their first game four times since then.

"I'm appreciative for this contract extension," Tomlin said.

"We're continuing to work diligently to get back to where we belong -- sustained playoff success with the ultimate goal of winning the franchise's seventh Lombardi Trophy.

"I am very excited to get the 2024 season underway and provide our fans with a memorable year."

Set to begin his 18th season as Steelers head coach, Tomlin also led Pittsburgh to the Super Bowl in the 2010 campaign, when Pittsburgh lost to the Green Bay Packers.

Tomlin is only the team's third coach since the 1969 season, following Hall of Famers Chuck Noll (1969-91) and Bill Cowher (1992-2006) in that span.

Tomlin has guided the Steelers to seven AFC North division titles, most recently in 2020, and 11 playoff appearances.

